Eklavya Residential School Hostel Superintendent Accused of Assaulting Students in Korba

Korba (Chhattisgarh): Students of Eklavya Residential School in Podi Uprora of Chhattisgarh's Korba district are staging a sit-in-demonstration in front of the district panchayat office demanding action against their hostel superintendent for allegedly mentally and physically torturing them. The Tribal Development department has ordered an inquiry after the matter came to light.

The Eklavya Residence School is run for the tribal children of the Vananchal development block in the district. Being a residential school, it runs a hostel for girls.

When students visited their family members on Sunday, they complained about the poor facilities offered at the hostel and the misbehaviour of the superintendent. Students alleged that the hostel superintendent uses harsh words, pulls their hair and even beats them up.

The parents approached the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) seeking justice for their children while the students started staging a demonstration in front of the district panchayat office. The Tribal Development department has constituted an investigation team and ordered a probe into the matter. The parents however claimed that the department was trying to shield the superintendent and has not taken any action.

Virendra Markam, father of a student said, "Children are being regularly tortured by the hostel superintendent. They are being physically and mentally tortured. The school has been opened to provide better education and not to harass the students. We want strict action against the superintendent. We have also lodged a formal complaint."

SDM of Podi Uprora, Saroj Mahilange said that a complaint has been received and hostel facilities are being upgraded. "Quality of food has been improved and water has been made available. We are investigating the matter," Mahilange said.

Meanwhile, students continued demonstrating in front of the panchayat office. They have decided not to budge until the Collector listens to them.