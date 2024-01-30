Loading...

Eklavya Residential School Hostel Superintendent Accused of Assaulting Students in Korba

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 30, 2024, 2:31 PM IST

Eklavya Residential School Hostel Superintendent Accused of Assaulting Students in Korba

The Eklavya Residential School students informed their parents that they were being bullied and beaten by the hostel superintendent. Following which, parents lodged a complaint and the Tribal Department has initiated a probe.

Korba (Chhattisgarh): Students of Eklavya Residential School in Podi Uprora of Chhattisgarh's Korba district are staging a sit-in-demonstration in front of the district panchayat office demanding action against their hostel superintendent for allegedly mentally and physically torturing them. The Tribal Development department has ordered an inquiry after the matter came to light.

The Eklavya Residence School is run for the tribal children of the Vananchal development block in the district. Being a residential school, it runs a hostel for girls.

When students visited their family members on Sunday, they complained about the poor facilities offered at the hostel and the misbehaviour of the superintendent. Students alleged that the hostel superintendent uses harsh words, pulls their hair and even beats them up.

The parents approached the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) seeking justice for their children while the students started staging a demonstration in front of the district panchayat office. The Tribal Development department has constituted an investigation team and ordered a probe into the matter. The parents however claimed that the department was trying to shield the superintendent and has not taken any action.

Virendra Markam, father of a student said, "Children are being regularly tortured by the hostel superintendent. They are being physically and mentally tortured. The school has been opened to provide better education and not to harass the students. We want strict action against the superintendent. We have also lodged a formal complaint."

SDM of Podi Uprora, Saroj Mahilange said that a complaint has been received and hostel facilities are being upgraded. "Quality of food has been improved and water has been made available. We are investigating the matter," Mahilange said.

Meanwhile, students continued demonstrating in front of the panchayat office. They have decided not to budge until the Collector listens to them.

Read more

  1. “CAA will begin before 2024 elections…” BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar
  2. Land-for-jobs-scam: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav arrives at ED office for questioning
  3. Senior IAS Officer Radha Raturi Likely to be Appointed as First Woman Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand

TAGGED:

Eklavya Residential SchoolHostel SuperintendentTribal Department

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.