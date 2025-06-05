Eight-Year-Old's Body Exhumed In Palwal Village After Three Years Of Murder

Palwal: More than three years after his alleged murder, a team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) exhumed the body of eight year old Rizwan in Sarai village on Tuesday. The exhumation was done in coordination with a board of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) that later took possession of the body for post mortem.

Rizwan had been allegedly killed after kidnapping on December 23, 2021 and the matter is being probed by a CBI team from Chandigarh. The exhumation of his body was done on the directions of the Court in the presence of Duty Magistrate.

Naib Tehsildar Mohammad Khan who was appointed the Duty Magistrate disclosed, “I accompanied a team of Police personnel from Mundkati Police Station and the CBI officials including forensic experts to the spot where the body was dug up. The post mortem will be carried out at AIIMS.”

Mushtaq’s son Rizwan had gone to the mosque in Sarai village on December 23, 2021 at around 5.39 pm and had gone missing after that. His father had lodged a complaint with the Mundkati Police Station the next day. Rizwan’s mutilated body was discovered in a sugarcane field outside the village by a woman who had gone to collect fodder. It was assumed that the body had been mauled by some wild animal.

A Police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sajjan Singh had taken the body in custody and had handed it over to the family after post mortem.

Mushtaq approached Punjab and Haryana High Court when the Police were unable to track down Rizwan’s kidnappers and killers. The Court ordered the Superintendent of Police at Palwal to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) that too failed in the exercise.

The matter was handed over to the CBI eventually that sought permission to exhume Rizwan’s body and get a post mortem done again. Mushtaq gave permission for the exhumation following which the body was exhumed in the presence of the villagers and Duty Magistrate.

Further investigations will follow the handing over the post mortem report to the CBI. According to Rizwan’s father his son was studying in class two and was bright in studies. Rizwan was his third son besides his two daughters. The family is reportedly of the opinion that the boy was killed on account of some personal grudge within the extended family. The father is learnt to have sold off his land to avail justice for his deceased son.