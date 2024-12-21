Eight Naxalites Arrested In Two Separate Operations In Chhattisgarh

Bijapur: In a major breakthrough in the ongoing anti-Naxal offensive, security forces on Friday arrested eight Naxalites in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh's Bastar Division.

Additional Superintendent of Police Chandrakant Govarna said that the eight Naxalites were arrested during a joint team of District Police Force, Central Security Force's 210 and 168 battalions from Rajpeta of Sarkeguda during two separate special operations in Basaguda and Naimed. Govarna said that during the operation in Basaguda, four suspects started running, but were tactfully caught by the security forces.

The four arrested Naxalites in Basaguda have been identified as Nagesh Boddugula, 31, Masa Hemla, 35, Sannu Oyam, 53 and Lekam Chhotu, 21. Cooker bombs, tiffin bombs, cordex wires, electric wires, medicines and Maoist literature were recovered from them as per police. Police said that the arrested Naxalites were on their way to carry out some Naxalite incidents when the police arrested them.

In another case, Naimed police arrested Jantana Sarkar member Shankar Punem, 25, Badru Avalam, 38, Sannu Poyam, 35 and Kamalu Hemla, 34. All the Naxalites were arrested with explosive material as per police. All the Naxalites caught in Basaguda and Naimed were presented in the CJM court, after which all were sent to jail.

The arrest of the Naxalites comes on the heels of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) triggered by the Naxalites in Narayanpur district in which two personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were injured.