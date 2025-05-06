Eight Killed, Two Critical In Deadly Collision Between SUV And Tractor In Bihar's Katihar

Katihar: At least eight persons died, and two other sustained critical injuries after an SUV rammed into a stationary tractor on National Highway 31 near Sameli block headquarters in Katihar, Bihar.

The incident took place under Pothiya police station area late Monday night when 10 people were on their way to a wedding procession in a Scorpio. After the SUV drove over the drying maize crop spread along the roadside, the driver lost control over the vehicle and then it collided with the tractor. The collision was so severe that eight people died on the spot. The SUV carrying wedding party members was reportedly enroute to Dibra Bazaar from Barhara Kothi of Purnia district via Koshikipur.

Receiving information, police reached the spot and sent the bodies to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem. The injured were initially taken to Sameli Community Health Centre where doctors referred them to another hospital for advanced treatment.

"As the vehicle was nearing Sameli block headquarters, it ran over the maize crop spread on the roadside. A little ahead, maize crop was being loaded on a tractor. Meanwhile, the Scorpio which was packed with wedding party members lost control and collided with the tractor and within a flash, there were dead bodies all around," said Upendra Mahaldar, an eyewitness and one of the wedding party members who was following the SUV on his bike.

"As soon as we received information, a team of police rushed to the spot. The bodies were recovered and sent to Sadar Hospital for autopsy. Further investigation is underway," stated Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Sharma.