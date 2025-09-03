Eight Killed In Rain-Related Tragedies In Haryana

Kurukshetra: Naggin rains since Tuesday night have led to eight fatalities in different parts of Haryana. Two people were killed and four others were injured when the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rains in the Amar Vihar Colony of Kurukshetra's Shahbad in the wee hours of Wednesday. Police said both the deceased and the injured were migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

The injured have been admitted to Shahbad civic hospital, police said, adding that the bodies of the deceased persons were sent for autopsy. The deceased have been identified as Kuldeep and Sandeep, both real brothers.

Vijay Kalsi, who suffered injury in the accident, said, "The incident happened at 6 am on Wednesday. Locals rushed to the spot to bring everyone out of the rubble and took them to the civil hospital, where two were declared dead upon arrival. Four are undergoing treatment."

In another incident, six people died in their sleep, and three suffered injuries when the wall of their house in Bhiwani's Kalinga village collapsed on Wednesday. The wounded have been taken to the PGIMS in Rohtak, where their condition is stated to be serious.

Police said the deceased have been identified as Ompal (47), his wife Anita (42), and their three daughters Anshika (15), Disha (9) and Bharti (7). Their five-year-old son, Dhurv, was injured.

The rubble following the wall collpase in Bhiwani. (ETV Bharat)

Jaibeer, the tehsilder, said at the spot, "Ompal and his family were living in the rented house for four years on the outskirts of the village, as his own house is in shambles. He worked as a labourer. Incessant rain since Tuesday night has led to the tragic incident."

Manbir, uncle of Ompal, said, "A lot of water had accumulated near the wall behind the house in which Ompal was living. There was no other house nearby. The incident was reported at 5 am when passersby saw the collapsed wall, and villagers pulled out the family members from the debris."

The villagers have demanded financial assistance from the government and administration for Ompal's family.

People affected by floods in Faridabad complained of poor response from the administration. Premvati, a local, said, "We are not getting any help from the administration and the government. We have been hungry since morning, but no one came to see us."

Hazra, another woman, said, "We left our house with just a cot. Our house is completely submerged. People from the administration come. They tell us to vacate the house and go away, but where should we go?"

Meanwhile, Public Health Engineering and Public Works Minister Ranbir Gangwa directed officials to assess the damage caused by the recent heavy rains and waterlogging in different parts of the state. He assured that losses would be compensated and instructed officers to carry out the assessment work on a priority basis.

An injred person in the hospital. (ETV Bharat)

The minister asked all concerned officers, including those from the revenue, disaster management, development, and panchayat departments, to provide all possible assistance to the affected people. The minister visited Bhagana village in Hisar to assess the waterlogging situation and review the drainage arrangements being implemented there.

The officials informed the minister that a report is being submitted to the government after assessing the damage to crops. So far, applications are being received from farmers through the e-Kshatipurti portal for damage reported in 81 villages, they said. Torrential rains over the last few days have led to an increase in the water levels of some rivers, including the Yamuna, prompting Haryana authorities to open the floodgates of the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar district on Monday.

The Hathnikund barrage discharged 3,29,313 cusec of water till 9 am on Monday, the highest recorded water flow so far this monsoon. On Tuesday morning, it received a discharge of 1.76 lakh cusecs from the barrage. Officials said an alert had already been sounded and a strict vigil is being kept on villages falling in the catchment areas of the Yamuna in the district and some other districts, including Panipat, Palwal, Sonipat and Faridabad.

(With inputs from PTI)