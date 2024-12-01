ETV Bharat / state

Eight IEDs Planted By Naxalites In Chhattisgarh's Kanker Recovered By BSF-DRG Team

Eight IEDs planted by Naxalites were recovered by security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district.

Eight IEDs Planted By Naxalites In Chhattisgarh's Kanker Recovered By BSF-DRG Team
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 55 minutes ago

Kanker: Eight improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Naxalites were recovered by security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, officials said on Sunday.

The IEDS, weighing 2-3 kilograms each, were detected near Atkhadiyapara village under Koyalibeda police station limits when a joint team of 30th battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) and District Reserve Guard was out on a demining operation on Saturday, a BSF official said.

"The operation was launched based on specific inputs about IEDs in the area. The explosives, seven of them packed in a steel tiffin and another in a pressure cooker, were buried by Naxalites to target security personnel. The recovery averted a major tragedy. The IEDs were neutralised by the bomb disposal squad," he said.

Hailing the operation, Anand Pratap Singh, Inspector General of BSF's Frontier Headquarter, Bhilai (Durg district), said the force is committed to the safety of citizens and will continue to take such action with promptness and bravery.

Kanker: Eight improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Naxalites were recovered by security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, officials said on Sunday.

The IEDS, weighing 2-3 kilograms each, were detected near Atkhadiyapara village under Koyalibeda police station limits when a joint team of 30th battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) and District Reserve Guard was out on a demining operation on Saturday, a BSF official said.

"The operation was launched based on specific inputs about IEDs in the area. The explosives, seven of them packed in a steel tiffin and another in a pressure cooker, were buried by Naxalites to target security personnel. The recovery averted a major tragedy. The IEDs were neutralised by the bomb disposal squad," he said.

Hailing the operation, Anand Pratap Singh, Inspector General of BSF's Frontier Headquarter, Bhilai (Durg district), said the force is committed to the safety of citizens and will continue to take such action with promptness and bravery.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IEDNAXALITESCHHATTISGARHBSF DRG TEAM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.