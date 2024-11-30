Eight Foreign-Made Pistols From Pakistan Seized; Two Held: Punjab Police

Amritsar: Punjab Police has claimed to have arrested two persons, who were trying to smuggle foreign-made sophisticated weapons into the country from across the border in Pakistan on Saturday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the smugglers were arrested from Gharinda of Nurpur Padhri village by the Counter Intelligence unit of Amritsar. He claimed that with the arrest the police had busted an illegal arms smuggling network.

“In a major blow to illegal arms smuggling networks, Counter Intelligence, #Amritsar apprehends 2 persons from Nurpur Padhri, near Gharinda, Amritsar while they were waiting for another operative to handover the weapon consignment smuggled from #Pakistan,” he posted on X.

The police said they had recovered eight sophisticated weapons including - four Austrian-med Glock pistols, two Turkish 9mm pistols, two X-Shot Zigana pistols, a 30-bore pistol and 10 rounds.

Following the arrest and recovery, a case was registered under the Arms Act in Amritsar and an investigation was launched to get more details on the network.

“We are also checking the records of the accused whether they had any criminal background,” police said.

DGP Yadav said that the police were committed to ending organized crime by smugglers and other criminals to ensure the safety of the people of Punjab.