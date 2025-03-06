Naxals Force 8 Families To Flee Homes In Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada; Two Female Rebels Surrender

Dantewada: The threat of Naxals continues to trouble this district of Chhattisgarh as they force people to flee the villages after accusing them of being police informers.
In the latest incident, at least eight families from two villages under the Barsur Police Station area abandoned their homes after a Naxalite group issued death threats against them after claiming the families had links with police informers.
The order for their expulsion was issued by the Eastern Bastar Division Committee of the Naxalites following a “Jan Adalat” (a self-styled court of the outlaws), which was held some days ago, in which the eight families, from the villages of Todma and Kohkawada in the Tuswal Panchayat, were declared “traitors.”.
They also accused the families of assisting police in getting several key leaders killed in recent encounters.
Meanwhile, the eight displaced families, who had lived in Geedam of Kodenar a decade ago, have now taken shelter in Kilepal village. Local authorities have assured the families of continued support and safety.
Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai termed the diktat as a frustration of Naxal groups after several successful anti-Naxal operations by security forces, which killed many of their top leaders and forced several high-ranking members to surrender.
“The villages are developing, and the district and police administration are providing basic facilities. This has put the existence of Naxalites in danger, prompting them to target innocent villagers,” Rai said. “We are providing full security to the affected families.”
Two Hardcore Female Naxalites Surrender
On Thursday, two female Naxalites—Kumari Bhime Vetti and Jogi Kunjam—surrendered before the police here. They have been influenced by the government's Lon Varratu scheme.
“Both the female Naxalites have been associated with the Naxal organisation for a long time and were active in the Malanger Area Committee,” police said.
Vetti (23) was a member of platoon number 20 of Naxalites, while Jogi Kunjam (30) was a member of Malanger/Palnar LOS.
Rai said that under the rehabilitation policy, surrendered Naxalites will be assisted with Rs 25,000 along with facilities provided by the Chhattisgarh government, such as free housing and food for 3 years, training for skill development, and agricultural land.
Under the Lon Varratu campaign, a total of 904 Naxals, including 217 rewarded ones, have decided to surrender and join the mainstream of society.
