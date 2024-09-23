Eight Dead Due To Lightning Strike In Chhattisgarh

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh): In a tragic incident, at least eight people including five school children, were killed and one injured after being struck by lightning in Chhattisgarh's Rajnanadgaon, police officials said on Monday. The incident took place in Joratarai village, located in the Somani police station area, they said.

According to sources, the children were playing on the ground after lunch break in the school. "Then it started raining. The children hid in the house where others were also taking shelter," they said.

Police said that all the victims were seeking shelter from the rain inside a house when a sudden lightning strike hit, killing eight people. On receiving the information, the police, District Collector Sanjay Agarwal and the Superintendent of Police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies from the house.

The District Education Officer and the medical team also arrived at the spot. The treatment of the injured was started immediately. Police have started an investigation into the matter.

Police said that the deceased are yet to be identified, adding an investigation into the matter is underway.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishu Deo Sai expressed grief and announced an ex gratia of Rs four lakh to the kin of the deceased. In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, "The news of the death of eight people including five school children due to lightning in Joratarai village of Rajnandgaon district is extremely sad."

"Instructions have been given to provide financial assistance of Rs four lakh each to the families of the deceased in this tragic incident. The injured person has been rushed to the hospital for immediate treatment. My condolences are with the families of the deceased. I pray to God for peace of the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured person," added Sai.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhuoesh Baghel also expressed grief over the incident. Taking to X, Bhagel wrote, "The news of the death of eight people including four school children due to lightning in Joratarai village of Rajnandgaon is very heart-wrenching.”

"May God give the family members of the deceased the strength to bear this loss and may the souls of the dead rest in peace. The government and administration are requested to provide all possible help to their families and give appropriate compensation,” he wrote.

