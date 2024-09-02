8 Dead As Techie And Housewife Kill Family Before Committing Suicide In Separate Incidents In Telangana

Hyderabad: Eight people including children died in two separate incidents as a software engineer and housewife killed their family before committing suicide in Telangana on Sunday. A software engineer staying at Gajularamaram who was addicted to online games took huge loans and did not see a way to pay them, killed his two children and his wife, and committed suicide after taking a selfie video. In another incident, a mother from Sangareddy committed suicide after poisoning her three children due to family disputes.

Techie drowned in debts

Ippa Venkatesh, a forty-year-old software engineer from Reddy colony stayed with his wife Varshini and two kids aged 11 and two in Gajularamaram in Quthbullapur. Having been addicted to online games, he took loans from loan apps, friends and other acquaintances faking family needs. Upon knowing his situation, his parents gave him Rs. 12 lakh to repay his debts.

But the situation worsened a few months back as he borrowed Rs 25 lakh from loan apps and friends. Failing to find a way to repay, he resorted to committing suicide after killing his family. According to the Police, he smothered his kids to death at around 10 pm on Saturday before killing his wife the same way. He sent a message on WhatsApp early Sunday morning before killing himself.

It contained the phone numbers of the apartment guard and another person who lives next door. When the father called the person living next door, he went and pushed the door of Venkatesh's house open and found the bodies. Jeedimetla police said that a case has been registered. They have also collected the selfie video.

Mother kills her kids, commits suicide

Sudhakar and Suvarna, a couple from Atmakuru in Sadashivapet mandal of Sangareddy district, came to Rudraram in Patancheru for livelihood seven years ago. They stayed with three children. Sudhakar worked as a mechanic in Isnapur and became addicted to alcohol. His relatives had sent him to a rehabilitation centre in Hyderabad a week ago. The house had not been seen open since Sunday morning, so the relatives burst the door and discovered the children foaming at the mouth. Suvarna was also found dead. Patancheru police inspected the spot and seized the suicide note found there. The police initially said that it was known that she committed suicide in the background of family quarrels.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.