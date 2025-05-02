Eight Bangladeshis Arrested For Residing Illegally In Chennai

Chennai: Police on Friday arrested eight people including two women from Bangladesh who had been residing illegally at Nazarethpet near Poonamallee in Chennai.

The Anti-Rowdy Squad of police during a raid at residences in Akaramel area near Nazarethpet, stumbled upon the eight Bangladeshis who were illegally staying in a rented house without proper documents. The squad arrested all of them and handed them over to Nazarethpet police.

During initial investigation, it was revealed that the Bangladeshis had illegally entered Tamil Nadu. They collected items like plastics from the roadside and sold them at a shop in the locality.

Furthermore, the investigation revealed that they had been illegally staying in Poonamallee without proper documents. The suspects had come from an area called Kunka in Bangladesh. They had walked through the coastal areas and reached West Bengal. From there,they had arrived in Chennai by train. Nazarethpet police said action will be taken against the Bangladeshis after the investigation is completed.

Police are investigating whether any other Bangladeshis are illegally staying in Chennai and its surrounding areas. At least 33 Bangladeshis who were illegally staying in Kundrathur and Mangadu areas of Chennai were arrested last week. A special team from Delhi police had arrested 33 Bangladesh nationals residing illegally in Chennai a few days. During a two-day search, the police picked the suspects from Mangadu and Kundrathur areas.



In 2024, Delhi Police had arrested a man named Sand Miya, who produced fake documents, including Aadhaar cards and passports, using forged papers. During his interrogation, he revealed information about illegal immigrants from Bangladesh residing in the Mangadu and Kundrathur areas.