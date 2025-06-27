ETV Bharat / state

Eight Arrested In Tejeshwar Murder Case, Police Say It Was A Premeditated Murder

Mahabubnagar: The brutal murder of Gadwal-based surveyor Ganta Tejeshwar (32), which sent shockwaves across both Telugu states, has been cracked by the Jogulamba Gadwal district police. The district Superintendent of Police (SP) Srinivasa Rao, addressing a press conference on Thursday, revealed disturbing details of a meticulously planned murder involving an alleged extramarital affair.

The police arrested eight people, including Aishwarya, the victim's wife, and V. Tirumala Rao, her lover and a bank manager in Kurnool. The couple got married just a month ago, on May 18.

An Affair, A Marriage, And A Murder Plot

According to the police, Aishwarya had been involved in a long-standing affair with Tirumala Rao, who also had ties with her mother Sujatha, a colleague at the bank where he worked. Sujatha had taken a home loan facilitated by him and reportedly was also a part of the conspiracy.

With her marriage to Tejeshwar interfering with her affair, Aishwarya and Tirumala Rao began plotting his murder. The infamous Raja Raghuvanshi murder case had made headlines around the same time, prompting the conspirators to discuss ways to avoid detection. Aishwarya reportedly told her lover, “If not now, let’s do it in the month of Ashadam,” suggesting the timing of the murder.

Tirumala Rao roped in Nagesh, a potter, and Parasurama, an auto driver, for the murder. He even ordered a GPS tracker online, which was secretly attached to Tejeshwar’s bike to monitor his movements.

After failing to carry out the plan on earlier occasions, June 17 was chosen as the day to execute the plan. According to the police, Nagesh, Parasuram, and Chakali Raju abducted Tejeshwar near Erravalli in a rented car and drove him toward Kurnool. On their way back near Gadwal, Parasurama reportedly struck Tejeshwar on the head with a hunting knife and slit his throat. Raju allegedly severed his head and hands, while Nagesh is reported to have stabbed him.