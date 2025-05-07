ETV Bharat / state

Eight Arrested For Facilitating Child Marriage

The girl's father and her step-mother had allegedly decided to marry her off to Mangesh Gadekar for Rs 1.20 lakh.

Eight Arrested For Facilitating Child Marriage
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : May 7, 2025 at 4:43 PM IST

1 Min Read

Thane: Eight persons were arrested on Wednesday in Thane district for trying to solemnize the marriage of a 14-year-old girl while her father and two others are absconding, police said. Police received a tip-off that the underage girl was to wed a 30-year-old man at Pilanje village, said an official of Ganeshpuri police station.

The girl's father and her step-mother had allegedly decided to marry her off to Mangesh Gadekar (35) for Rs 1.20 lakh, he said. The police team raided the wedding venue just as the marriage was about to be solemnized, the official said.

In the ensuing melee, the girl's father, stepmother and a middleman who had arranged the marriage managed to flee, he said. Police arrested eight people from the groom's side and registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Prevention of Child Marriage Act. Further probe is on.

Thane: Eight persons were arrested on Wednesday in Thane district for trying to solemnize the marriage of a 14-year-old girl while her father and two others are absconding, police said. Police received a tip-off that the underage girl was to wed a 30-year-old man at Pilanje village, said an official of Ganeshpuri police station.

The girl's father and her step-mother had allegedly decided to marry her off to Mangesh Gadekar (35) for Rs 1.20 lakh, he said. The police team raided the wedding venue just as the marriage was about to be solemnized, the official said.

In the ensuing melee, the girl's father, stepmother and a middleman who had arranged the marriage managed to flee, he said. Police arrested eight people from the groom's side and registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Prevention of Child Marriage Act. Further probe is on.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

EIGHT ARRESTEDTHANECHILD MARRIAGE

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Till Death Do Us Part: Bengal Youth Marries Lover On Bier

Are Plants Kept In Quarantine For Years? Yes, The Hidden Battle Scientists Fight To Save Orchards in Himachal

Only For The Goddess: No Sindoor, Conch Bangles, Anklets For Women Of Servitor Community In Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.