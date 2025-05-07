Eight Arrested For Facilitating Child Marriage

Thane: Eight persons were arrested on Wednesday in Thane district for trying to solemnize the marriage of a 14-year-old girl while her father and two others are absconding, police said. Police received a tip-off that the underage girl was to wed a 30-year-old man at Pilanje village, said an official of Ganeshpuri police station.

The girl's father and her step-mother had allegedly decided to marry her off to Mangesh Gadekar (35) for Rs 1.20 lakh, he said. The police team raided the wedding venue just as the marriage was about to be solemnized, the official said.

In the ensuing melee, the girl's father, stepmother and a middleman who had arranged the marriage managed to flee, he said. Police arrested eight people from the groom's side and registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Prevention of Child Marriage Act. Further probe is on.