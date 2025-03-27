ETV Bharat / state

Eid 2025 Changed To Restricted Holiday In Haryana As Govt Cites Fiscal Closure

Gazetted holidays are mandatory government holidays, while restricted holidays are optional.

Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 27, 2025, 12:20 PM IST

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has modified the Ramzan Eid (Eid-ul-Fitr) holiday this year from 'Gazetted' to 'Restricted', considering that there are chances that it may fall on the last day of the financial year, if the crescent of the new lunar month of the Islamic calendar is spotted on March 30.

This decision has been taken keeping in mind the closing of the financial year 2024-25. An official notification issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi clarified that due to March 31 being the last day of the financial year, the Eid holiday has been converted to a restricted holiday.

"In partial modification of the Government notification issued vide even number dated 26.12.2024, it is notified that Eid-ul-Fitr, i.e., 31st March 2025, shall be observed as a Restricted Holiday (Schedule-II) instead of a Gazetted Holiday, due to the fact that 29th and 30th March 2025 are weekend off days and 31st March being the closing day of the Financial Year 20240-2025," read the notification.

Eid 2025 Turned Into Restricted Holiday In Haryana As Govt Cites Fiscal Closure
Official notification (Haryana Govt)

Gazetted holidays are mandatory government holidays, while restricted holidays are optional, allowing employees to choose to take time off for cultural or religious observances. According to government sources, it is necessary to clear the accounts in all departments on the last day of the financial year. Haryana is home to around 18 lakh Muslims (6% of the state's population).

