Eid Celebrations In Jammu Kashmir But Jamia Masjid Srinagar Barred For Prayers

Srinagar: Thousands of Muslims offered prayers and celebrated Eid-ul-Adha across Jammu and Kashmir today. Early morning, people gathered at mosques and Eidgahs to offer congregational Eid prayers. Muslims worldwide, including those in Jammu and Kashmir, observe Eid-ul-Adha on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar. In the Valley, the largest congregational gathering is expected to be held at Hazratbal shrine.

However, the Eid prayers were not allowed at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid where Valley’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was expected to deliver sermon from the pulpit. Sending Eid greetings on X, Mirwaiz announced that he has been detained at home while Jamia has locked down for worshippers for seven straight year for Eid prayers.

“Eid Mubarak! Yet again, Kashmir wakes up to the sad reality: no Eid prayers at Eidgah, and Jama Masjid locked down — for the 7th straight year. I too have been detained at my home,” he said. “In a Muslim-majority region, Muslims are deprived of their fundamental right to pray — even on their most important religious occasion celebrated across the world!

What a shame on those who rule over us, and on those elected by the people who choose to remain silent as our rights are trampled over, again and again.” Chief Minister Omar Abdullah alongside top line of politicians are expected to join prayers at Hazratbal shrine on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar.

"Eid Mubarak! Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. Let's reiterate our resolve to strengthen the foundations of unity, harmony, and brotherhood, and work with love and compassion for the well-being of all. May this festival spread peace & bring prosperity to all,” greeted Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Eid-ul-Adha commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismael on Allah's command. After passing Allah's test, Prophet Ibrahim slaughtered an animal instead. People follow this tradition by sacrificing animals on this festival.

After Eid prayers, people rushed to their homes to participate in animal sacrifices which will continue till Monday. Like the previous years, people bought various animals including camels for the sacrificial rituals.