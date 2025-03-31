On Eid, Successor Of Ajmer Dargah's Spiritual Head Lauds Saugat-e-Modi

Ajmer: The festival of Eid al-Fitr was celebrated with immense joy in Rajasthan's Ajmer district as devotees flocked at the 'Jannati Darwaza', which opened for the general public at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah today.

Special prayers were offered on this occasion at Shah Jahan's mosque in Ajmer Dargah and all mosques of the district.

A large number of devotees reached the shrine of Sufi Saint Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti here and participated in the special namaz. Then devotees went through the 'Jannati Darwaza' and visited the tomb of Khwaja Garib Nawaz. The 'Jannati Darwaza' opens four times in a year.

Though namaz was offered in every mosque of the city, the main prayers were offered in Eidgah located in Kesarganj. Prior to the namaz, thousands of people had reached the Eidgah.

Here, Shahar Qazi Maulana Taufiq Ahmed Siddiqui offered namaz after which, salam was read and devotees raised their hands in prayer. After the namaz, people hugged and wished each other 'Eid Mubarak'.

A glimpse of communal harmony was seen at the Eidgah. Members of various social organisations were standing outside to greet the devotees. When devotees came out of the Eidgah after offering namaz, people of different religions and society hugged and greeted them.

During this, Congress workers also exchanged greetings. Workers of Sarva Dharma Maitri Sangh and AAP were also present here.

The district administration has made an adequate security arrangement on the occasion. Ajmer District Collector Lokbandhu and SP Vandita Rana were also present on the spot and a large number of police personnel were deployed in Kaiserganj area. Traffic diversions were also planned in Kaiserganj for the prayers.

Syed Nasiruddin Chishti, successor of Dargah's Diwan (spiritual head) Syed Zainul Abedin, said, "It is Allah's favour that he kept us in good health so that we could keep the fast. It is our good fortune that we are living in India, a country of Ganga-Jamuni culture as people are celebrating both Navratri and Eid together".

He said that Cheti Chand festival was celebrated yesterday, Navratri is being held now and today, Eid was celebrated, he said.

Chishti hailed BJP's initiative of distributing 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits to the underprivileged Muslims ahead of Eid. "PM Narendra Modi has provided food kits to 22 lakh Muslims through Saugat-e-Modi. Certainly, PM Modi must have received the blessings of all those people," he said.

He said that there is a need to amend the Waqf bill. "People opposing the amendment may have objections in some section and part of democracy. It is believed that the Waqf bill will be transparent when it comes," he added.Ajmer: The festival of Eid al-Fitr was celebrated with immense joy in Rajasthan's Ajmer district as devotees flocked at the 'Jannati Darwaza', which opened for the general public at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, to offer namaz. Special prayers were offered on this occasion at Shah Jahan's mosque in the Ajmer Sharif Dargah and all mosques of the district.

A large number of pilgrims reached the Dargah of Sufi Saint Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti in Ajmer and participated in the special namaz, praying for prosperity, peace and brotherhood. Then devotees went through the 'Jannati Darwaza' and visited the tomb of Khwaja Garib Nawaz.

Though namaz was offered in every mosque of the city, the main prayers were offered in Eidgah located in Kesarganj. Thousands of people had reached Eidgah prior to the namaz and seated themselves in rows.

Shahar Qazi Maulana Taufiq Ahmed Siddiqui offered namaaz to thousands of people in Eidgah after which, salam was read and devotees raised their hands, praying for wellbeing and happiness. After namaz, people hugged and wished each other 'Eid Mubarak'.

A glimpse of communal harmony was seen at the Eidgah. Members of various social organisations were standing outside to greet the devotees. When devotees came out of the Eidgah after offering namaz, people of different religions and society hugged and greeted them. During this, Congress workers also exchanged greetings.

Workers of Sarva Dharma Maitri Sangh and AAP party were also present here.

The district administration has made an adequate security arrangement on the occasion. Ajmer District Collector Lokbandhu and SP Vandita Rana were also present on the spot and a large number of police personnel were deployed in Kaiserganj area. Traffic diversions were also planned in Kaiserganj for the prayers.

Syed Nasiruddin Chishti, successor of Dargah's Diwan Syed Zainul Abedin, said, "It is Allah's favour that he kept us in good health so that we could keep the fast. It is our good fortune that we are living in India, a country of Ganga-Jamuni culture as people are celebrating both Navratri and Eid together".

He said that Cheti Chand festival was celebrated yesterday, Navratri is being held now and today, Eid was celebrated, he said.

Chishti hailed BJP's initiative of distributing 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits to the underprivileged Muslims ahead of Eid. "PM Narendra Modi has provided food kits to 22 lakh Muslims through Saugat-e-Modi. Certainly, PM Modi must have received the blessings of all those people," he said.

He said that there is a need to amend the Waqf bill. "People opposing the amendment may have objections in some section and part of democracy. It is believed that the Waqf bill will be transparent when it comes," he added.