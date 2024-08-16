ETV Bharat / state

Egyptian Ship 'Arrested' At Paradip Port In Odisha

By PTI

Published : Aug 16, 2024, 8:01 PM IST

The Orissa High Court ordered the arrest of another ship from the Paradip port. An Egyptian ship currently anchored at Paradip Port has been arrested following an Orissa High Court order.

File photo of Orissa High Court (ETV Bharat)

Paradip: An Egyptian ship, currently anchored at Paradip Port in Odisha, has been 'arrested' following an Orissa High Court order, an official said on Friday. The vessel arrived at Paradip Port on August 6 and was facing legal action due to an outstanding debt of Rs 3.96 crore to a German company related to the transportation of low-sulfuric marine gasoil, he said.

The German company had filed an appeal before the Orissa High Court, requesting the detention of the ship. In response, the court ordered the arrest of the vessel on August 14, the port official said. Under admiralty law, a ship can be arrested for the enforcement of maritime claims that arise out of the ownership, construction, possession, management, operation, or trading of any ship.

A senior judge of the local court has been appointed as admiral to oversee the detention, and the ship would remain under arrest until further notice, the official said. The ship - MV Wadi Albostan - was en route to China, carrying 55,000 metric tonnes of iron ore from Paradip Port. The arrest of the Egyptian ship was the third such incident at the Paradip Port in the last four months.

