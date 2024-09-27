ETV Bharat / state

Efforts Underway To Restore Jaipur's Heritage Glory Ahead Of 300th Anniversary

Jaipur: As Jaipur approaches its 300th anniversary in 2027, efforts are being made to restore its heritage glory, starting with Parkota, a heritage wall in the city. The restoration project aims to enhance the beauty of Parkota so that it becomes a centrepiece of the city's celebrations. During a recent visit to the site, even the President of France Emmanuel Macron was moved to tears upon witnessing the condition of Parkota, prompting a temporary sheet to be placed over the damaged sections.

Rajasthan Minister Jogaram Patel said that two of Jaipur's three UNESCO World Heritage sites, Amer Fort and Jantar Mantar, continue to attract a large number of domestic and international tourists. However, the Parkota, once a popular tourist destination, has seen a decline in visitors due to issues like encroachments, poor drainage, lack of cleanliness, and traffic congestion.

Patel assured that concerted efforts are underway to address these issues and restore its former grandeur. "The Jaipur Municipal Corporation, district administration, and the government are working together to bring back Jaipur's lost glory," he said. "We want tourists to once again visit the Parkota and experience the rich heritage of our city," he added.