Efforts Underway To Make Ladakh More Accessible And Tourist-Friendly

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: A crucial meeting held at the Ladakh Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat marked a turning point, bringing together Lt Governor Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) with tourism stakeholders, Chairmen of LAHDC Leh and Kargil, and Union Territory Administration officials on March 13.

For decades, Ladakh has been a traveler’s paradise—offering breathtaking landscapes, spiritual sanctuaries, and an adrenaline rush for adventure seekers. However, as the Lt Governor pointed out, even the most sought-after destinations can face decline if challenges go unaddressed. He cited the example of Goa, where a drastic drop in tourism due to high costs and changing global dynamics has impacted livelihoods. "Tourism is the backbone of Ladakh's economy, and we must work collectively to prevent such a downfall," he urged.

The Lt. Governor outlined a series of necessary reforms, focusing on fair pricing, improved hospitality standards, and better marketing strategies to keep Ladakh attractive to both domestic and international tourists.

Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Vikram Singh Malik, IAS, presented a comprehensive plan to enhance the region's global appeal. From seasonal festivals like the Ladakh Festival and Suru Festival to branding Ladakh at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, and organising familiarisation tours for international delegates, the roadmap aimed to bring Ladakh into the global tourism spotlight.

A scenic view from Ladakh (ETV Bharat)

Chairmen of LAHDC Leh, Adv. Tashi Gyalson emphasised the need for commercial flights at Thoise Airport, better parking at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee (KBR) Airport, and regulated airfare pricing. "Accessibility is key," he remarked, stressing that if Ladakh becomes easier to reach, tourist numbers will naturally rise.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mohd Jaffer Akhoon from Kargil focused on streamlining registration processes for tour agencies and hotels, providing subsidies for new guesthouses, and simplifying travel permits to allow tourists to visit unexplored gems like Mushkow Valley.

He said, "Last year, the tourist footfall decreased compared to the previous year. We need to analyse the loopholes that led to this decline. A few key factors need attention, such as hotel and taxi rates, strategies to increase tourist inflow, and the importance of advertising and promotion. This year, a tourism calendar has been prepared, which will help in better planning and outreach. However, the most crucial aspect is having a positive attitude towards tourists— whether it's drivers, hoteliers, or guides. Everyone in the industry must work cooperatively to enhance the visitor experience and promote Ladakh as a welcoming destination."

He added, "This time, we are taking several initiatives, including extending tourists' stay from three to five days. We have also opened new destinations, including Suru Valley. We plan to promote it further and organise the Suru Valley Festival. Additionally, we are setting up a help desk at Sonamarg to assist tourists in distress. We need to identify the loopholes, address them, and work together to improve the situation."

A scenic view from the Union Territory of Ladakh (ETV Bharat)

Rigzin Lachic, President of the All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association, said, "One of the primary reasons for the decline in tourism is the high airfare. We have already met with the Civil Aviation Minister (K Rammohan Naidu) to address this issue. Following yesterday's meeting, a delegation of three representatives from Leh and three from Kargil will again meet with the Civil Aviation Minister and the CEOs of various airlines. Hopefully, this will bring about a positive change."

Lachic added, "Secondly, we have demanded proper branding and the creation of a strong brand identity for Ladakh. The authorities have assured us of their support in increasing participation not only in OTM and SATTE but also in several other domestic tourism platforms identified by the Tourism Department. We are fully prepared to take part, and they have committed to supporting us in these efforts."

"Another important demand was the need for proper public conveniences. Last year, 60 per cent of the tourists visiting Ladakh were women, indicating a rising trend of female travellers. The lack of adequate public restrooms creates a negative experience for tourists," quipped Lachic.

Showing concern about the nuisance of feral dogs, she said, "We have also requested authorities to address the issue of feral dogs, not just for tourists but for the safety of locals as well. What we have normalised is not normal at all. The feral dog population in Ladakh is nearly 40-50 per cent of the human population, whereas India's average is only 7-8 per cent. This makes the situation extremely unsafe. We need to work on this issue collectively as a community to find an effective solution."

She added, "Road construction has progressed at such a fast pace that many of our traditional trekking routes have been destroyed, and there is an urgent need to identify and develop new trekking routes. Additionally, we have also requested the introduction of a Film Tourism Policy to promote Ladakh as a prime destination."

Explaining the reasons behind the high hotel tariffs, she said, "If the demand is high, we should aim for higher tariffs. Our goal should be to see tourism booming to the point where we can charge competitive rates without compromising quality. Instead of slashing prices, we need to focus on increasing tourist footfall. The cost of construction and operations in Ladakh is at least three times higher than in Delhi or Mumbai, making our tariffs justified. However, to sustain these rates, we must work on boosting tourism and ensuring a steady influx of visitors."