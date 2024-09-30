ETV Bharat / state

Effective Steps Underway To End Naxal Menace By March 2026: Bastar IG

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 42 minutes ago

Bastar IG Sundarraj P has said that 157 Naxals have been killed in encounters while 663 were arrested and 556 others have laid down their arms. He said that effective measures are underway to end Naxal menace by March 2026, a deadline that was set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Bastar IG Sundarraj P
Bastar IG Sundarraj P (ETV Bharat Photo)

Bastar (Chhattisgarh): With Union Home Minister Amit Shah setting March 2026 as the target to end Maoist activities in India, Bastar Police are working effectively to eradicate Naxalism here. In the first eight months of 2024, bodies of over 157 Naxals were recovered in encounters held in different areas of the division, Bastar IG Sundarraj P said on Monday.

Bastar IG said that the security forces are working effectively in the Naxal-affected areas following which, a decisive lead has been achieved against the Naxalites. In eight months alone, jawans have recovered bodies of more than 157 Maoists in different encounters, he said.

According to the IG many high-tech and state-of-the-art weapons, including LMG, Ak-47 and INSAS, were seized from the encounter sites.

Sundarraj P said 663 Naxalites were arrested and 556 others have surrendered in Bastar division this year. He further said that 10 Maoists, from outside areas, were killed here. They are DKSZC Joganna, DKSZC Randher, TSC member Sagar, DKSZC Rupesh, DVCM Shankar Rao, DVCM Vinas, DVCM Jagdish, ACM Rajita, ACM Lakshmi and ACM Sangeeta. Their bodies were recovered by the security forces later, he said.

"A total of 663 Naxals have been arrested in Bastar division this year while another 556 Maoists have laid their arms to join the mainstream society. A very decisive lead has been achieved in Bastar in 2024," Sundarraj P said.

He said that both the government and common people of the region want an end to Naxal problem and restoration of peace here.

"After establishing peace in the area, development work can get more momentum. The government, administration and police are working together in this direction. Along with the anti-Naxal campaign, many development-related works are being undertaken here. All ongoing projects will continue and the incomplete work will be finished soon. Keeping in view the deadline of Naxal elimination, we are moving forward in a step-wise manner," the IG said.

