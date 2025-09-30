Foundation Stones Laid For Eenadu Relief Fund Projects In Andhra Pradesh And Telangana
The Eenadu Relief Fund has collected Rs 9.44 crore and is funding major rehabilitation projects in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh
Khammam/Amaravati: Bhoomi Puja (foundation stone) ceremonies were held on Monday for three major social infrastructure projects funded through the Eenadu Relief Fund in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The projects include two new school buildings in Khammam and Mahabubabad districts of Telangana and a multipurpose youth centre in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.
The ceremonies mark a significant step in rehabilitation efforts for communities hit by the floods of August–September last year, which devastated several regions in the Telugu states, including Krishna, Guntur, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda, and Vijayawada.
The Eenadu Relief Fund, launched by Ramoji Group with an initial contribution of Rs 5 crore, drew generous responses from individuals, organisations, and employees across the country. Gateway Distriparks Limited, New Delhi, contributed Rs 1 crore, while Ramoji Group directors and staff donated Rs 41.67 lakh. In total, the fund collected Rs 9.44 crore, now being utilised for social infrastructure projects.
In Khammam’s Jalagam Nagar, where the Zilla Parishad High School building was damaged in last year’s floods, Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, along with Eenadu employees, laid the foundation stone for a new school building there.
In Ravirala village, Nallikuduru mandal of Mahabubabad district, another Bhoomi Puja was performed for the reconstruction of the Mandal Parishad Primary and Higher Secondary School, which was damaged during heavy rains last year. The ceremony was attended by MLA Bhukya Murali Naik, Collector Advait Kumar Singh, SP Sudheer Ramnath Kekhan, Eenadu staff, and community representatives.
In Andhra Pradesh, a state-of-the-art G+2 multipurpose youth centre is coming up on the premises of the Government Polytechnic College, Vijayawada. Covering 20,000 square feet, the building will include modern workstations and skill training facilities for youth, particularly those in the flood-affected Budameru area in NTR district. Designed to accommodate nearly 300 people at a time, the centre has been handed over to the state government for implementation.
