Foundation Stones Laid For Eenadu Relief Fund Projects In Andhra Pradesh And Telangana

Khammam/Amaravati: Bhoomi Puja (foundation stone) ceremonies were held on Monday for three major social infrastructure projects funded through the Eenadu Relief Fund in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The projects include two new school buildings in Khammam and Mahabubabad districts of Telangana and a multipurpose youth centre in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

The ceremonies mark a significant step in rehabilitation efforts for communities hit by the floods of August–September last year, which devastated several regions in the Telugu states, including Krishna, Guntur, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda, and Vijayawada.

Foundation Stone Laid For Eenadu Relief Fund Projects In Telugu States (ETV Bharat)

The Eenadu Relief Fund, launched by Ramoji Group with an initial contribution of Rs 5 crore, drew generous responses from individuals, organisations, and employees across the country. Gateway Distriparks Limited, New Delhi, contributed Rs 1 crore, while Ramoji Group directors and staff donated Rs 41.67 lakh. In total, the fund collected Rs 9.44 crore, now being utilised for social infrastructure projects.