Education Starts Taking Root As Naxalism Goes On Back Foot In Chhattisgarh

Bijapur: With Naxalism being pushed on the back foot in Chhattisgarh, education has started getting a firm footing among the tribal population.

The biggest example of this phenomenon can be seen in Bhattiguda village of Usur block where a school has come up for the first time after independence. The primary school (Navin Prathmik Shala) has been started with minimum resources under School Chalo Abhiyan of 2025. The premises comprise a small hut and its courtyard but the children gather to study there.

Block Resource Coordinator Ramkrishna told ETV Bharat, “The first day saw 65 children getting enrolled in the school. Their number has now gone up to 75.”

Navin Prathmik Shala in Bhattiguda village, Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)

The children of Bhattiguda going to school is a very positive development in the light of the fact that the children of this area used to have the fear of Naxalites instilled in their minds. But now they have started loving their school curriculum.

"They have got down to learning the basic Hindi alphabets. Their ears are now getting used to the sound of the school bell instead of the rat-a-tat of the bullets that used to be the norm," said Ramkrishna.

All the children attending the school have been provided with the essentials like notebooks, text books, stationery and school bags. They have been provided with three sets of uniform which includes a sports dress.

A local youth has been appointed as the teacher so that the children accept him without any difficulty, said Ramakrishna. "He has been assigned the task of making the children as well as the people here understand the significance of education in life."

The Navin Prathmik Shala also has two cooks and a sanitation worker on its rolls to manage the midday meal scheme and the sanitation needs of the premises.

Observers say that this is a positive beginning in the area that has witnessed large scale violence for the past several decades with the common people trapped between the Naxalites and the security forces in a cycle of violence. This had led to development taking a back seat in the area and the region not becoming a part of the inclusive development that was envisioned. The area still lags in basic infrastructure although a beginning has been made in this direction.