Education On A Tightrope: Students Cross River With Rope Swing To Reach School In Jammu Kashmir Village

Students using rope swing to cross the river due to lack of bridge at Ghath village in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir ( ETV Bharat )

Locals said that they demanded the construction of a bridge from the administration and public representatives many times, but to no avail.

Locals of Ghath village of Bani subdivision of Kathua district have been deprived of a basic facility—a concrete bridge across the Seva river, for the past several years. School children are still forced to cross the river by using a rope swing, which puts their lives at risk.

Jammu: More than three hundred locals including students at a village in Jammu and Kashmir have been forced to put their lives at risk by crossing a gushing river with a rope swing in absence of a bridge.

For Mamta, a local student from Ghath village, the government's slogan 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' has been mere lip service for her as daughters from her village have to play with their lives every day to reach the school.

“We cross the river by rope every day, many times I get scared that if my hand slips, my life is certain to end,” Mamta said.

Echoing similar concerns, Vishal, a class 8 student said he fears for his and fellow students' lives while crossing the river every day.

“We especially fear for students of lower classes. If anything untoward happens, the responsibility will fall on us,” Vishal said. She appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for building the bridge for the villagers.

Kuldeep Singh, a local from Ghath said that the river was the major commuting route for students and locals but the lack of a bridge across the river was putting lives at risk .

Chander Singh, a teacher at a local school said that the local MLA had assured to take up the matter with the government, but nothing had happened.

“Although there is a detour to the school, that is too long and would require students to leave home early in the morning”.

Local MLA Rameshwar Singh, who represents the village, was not available for comments over the matter.