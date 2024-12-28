Learning Behind Bars Sambalpur Mandal Jail Inmates Rewrite Their Future

Sambalpur: In the dimly lit library of Sambalpur Mandal Jail, a group of inmates gathers each morning, their eyes scanning textbooks and notepads with focused determination. Well, they are all gearing up to appear in the examinations, some matriculation, others in higher education. Among them is 63-year-old Mangala Munda, preparing for his matriculation exam which he had long wanted to complete. For Mangala and many others, the jail’s education program is not just a chance to learn but a pathway to get back lost dignity and purpose.

Like Mangala, many others too have started considering education a powerful tool for rehabilitation. These like-minded inmates are ready to rewrite the transformed narratives of their lives.

“I may have lost many years, but I’m determined to achieve something now,” says Mangala, who has been incarcerated since 2010 in a murder case. His exams are scheduled in March 2025. His story resonates with the spirit of the jail’s education program, which provides inmates with opportunities to pursue secondary, higher secondary, diploma, and postgraduate studies through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and Odisha State Open University (OSOU).

Sambalpur Mandal jail (ETV Bharat)

Similarly, Arun Sahu (52) another inmate of the jail who has been serving his sentence in a POCSO case, is busy flipping through the books and notes. He too will be appearing the matric exams in coming March and he is upbeat about it ever since he filled up the form.

For the past seven years, Sambalpur Jail has been running structured classes for inmates, facilitated by a dedicated teacher and visiting guest lecturers. Classes run from 9 AM to 11:30 AM, with a library and other resources available to support the learning process. Subjects range from secondary-level courses to diplomas in journalism, food processing, yoga, and postgraduate studies in humanities.

In the 2023–24 academic year, the program saw 10 prisoners appear in the secondary-level exams and one appear for senior secondary exams. This year, 13 inmates are set to take their secondary exams, while six will appear for senior secondary and one for a diploma. The postgraduate program has also witnessed a surge, with 13 inmates preparing for their MA exams in the coming session.

The prison’s education initiative draws people from diverse backgrounds, including former teachers, lawyers, and farmers, alongside those convicted of crimes such as theft, drug trafficking, and kidnapping. Despite their pasts, these inmates share a common determination to rebuild their lives.

Sambalpur Mandal jail (ETV Bharat)

According to Jail DIG Kulamani Behera, the initiative faces challenges, particularly in sourcing teaching volunteers and maintaining resources. However, the commitment of local teachers and guest lecturers ensures the program’s continuity. “The classes not only provide knowledge but also give inmates a sense of purpose and hope,” Behera noted. The jail does not pay the teachers, they do it at their own will, he added.

Prisoners have shown particular interest in subjects like journalism, tourism, and cultural heritage. The diverse curriculum aims to equip them with skills for a better future while fostering discipline and self-esteem.

For inmates like Mangala and Arun, the opportunity to learn signifies a second chance—a chance to reshape their lives and contribute meaningfully to society, even from within prison walls.