ED's Letter To Lokayukta Politically Motivated, Says CM Siddaramaiah

CM Siddaramaiah accused the ED of political motives, alleging its letter to Lokayukta on MUDA plot irregularities aims to influence court and Lokayukta investigations.

CM Siddaramaiah accused the ED of political motives, alleging its letter to Lokayukta on MUDA plot irregularities aims to influence court and Lokayukta investigations.
File Photo- Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (ETV Bharat)
Published : 1 hours ago

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has alleged political motivation behind a letter from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the Lokayukta regarding irregularities in plot allocations by the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The letter includes allegations concerning 14 alternative plots allocated to Siddaramaiah's wife, BM Parvati.

Speaking at the KR Pete helipad, Siddaramaiah criticised the timing of the ED's letter. "Our petition is set for a hearing in the High Court tomorrow. The ED writing to the Lokayukta the day before is clearly aimed at influencing the court," he stated.

The CM questioned the ED's role in the matter, emphasising that the agency lacks authority in this context. "The Governor has instructed the Lokayukta to investigate, not the ED. If the ED conducted an investigation, they should have submitted their findings directly to the Lokayukta instead of writing a letter and leaking it to the media. This move reveals political motive," Siddaramaiah remarked.

He further alleged that the letter was part of a deliberate strategy to sway both the High Court and the Lokayukta. "The letter was publicised just a day before the court hearing. The intention is to influence the court and place the Lokayukta in a biased position. The people of Karnataka can see through this tactic," he said.

The Lokayukta has been directed by the High Court to submit its investigation report by December 24. Siddaramaiah claimed the ED's actions aim to interfere with this process. "the ED has the opportunity to submit their findings, but this timing and publicity show clear political malice," he added.

