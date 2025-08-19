Edappadi Palaniswami Slams DMK Govt For 'Sending Ambulance' To Disturb His Meeting

Vellore: Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami has accused the ruling DMK government of disturbing his political meetings by sending ambulances, warning that the "driver will become patient" if this happens the next time.

The LoP was addressing a public meeting as part of his 'Let's Protect the People, Let's Save Tamil Nadu' campaign in Anaikattu area of Vellore district last night when an ambulance arrived here. However, the ambulance was without any patient.

Visibly angry at the incident, Palaniswami said, "They (DMK government) deliberately send ambulances to my public meetings. This disgusting government that is making a fuss in the middle of the road should have courage to confront the Opposition politically. They are sending ambulances and disturbing the public. Even if they send a thousand ambulances they cannot change the minds of the people.

He said a police complaint will be filed in this connection and urged police to take action accordingly. "If an ambulance comes without a patient at my next meeting, the driver will become a patient and travel in the same vehicle. If you have courage and strength then compete politically. Do not indulge in conspiracies that hurt people's sentiments," he added.

The AIADMK leader further accused the government of ignoring people's welfare and failing to fulfill its election promises. Demands of sanitation workers have been ignored and old pension scheme for government employees has not been implemented, he said adding, "The DMK government has been deceiving the common people, failing to implement any welfare scheme".

He alleged that the price of sand and construction materials have increased 200 times resulting which, people are struggling to construct houses. Also, state witnesses a complete collapse of law and order with drugs being sold openly, he said. "Even chocolate is laced with drugs. The future of youths is at stake," he added.

"The state government tortures the common people and none have benefitted from the Dravidian model of governance," he alleged.

Listing down the developments during AIADMK's regime, the LoP claimed various welfare schemes were introduced for the people, farmers were provided three-phase electricity, primary agricultural cooperative bank loans were waived off twice and higher insurance funds were provided for crop damage. The AIADMK regime is the only regime that has won the national award for food production due to many agricultural schemes, he added.

He also said when AIADMK was in power 11 government medical colleges and many arts and polytechnic colleges were set up in the state and bridges and roads were upgraded. "The demands of all sections of the society were resolved promptly under our leadership. We are not like the DMK, we do what we say and we say only what we are capable of doing," he added.

In view of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Palaniswami said, "The AIADMK is going to announce many wonderful schemes for the welfare of the people. If the people want to benefit, the AIADMK government should be in power in Tamil Nadu. People know very well that we will solve all your problems. The next election should be a real dawn for Tamil Nadu," he said.