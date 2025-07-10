ETV Bharat / state

Edappadi Palaniswami Has Become BJP's 'Original Voice': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin In Thiruvarur

Thiruvarur: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has sharply criticized the opposition leader and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami for becoming the "original voice" of the Bharatiya Janata Party during his speech at the ceremony where government schemes beneficiaries participated in Thiruvarur on Thursday.

Palaniswami talks about religious schools and colleges citing the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HRCE) Department Act, the CM mentioned. "Earlier, Palaniswami used to speak as a dubbing voice of the BJP. it seems now he has become their original voice. The HRCE Department Act itself states that educational institutions can be started," said the CM.

The CM said that no government in the history of Tamil Nadu has implemented so many schemes like the present DMK led government. "Amidst various financial crises, the Dravidian model of government has been achieving various milestones, in spite of hinderance from the the Union government."

"Mr. Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu has already been saved from you. You ran a miserable government that Tamil Nadu has never seen before. To escape from the crimes you have committed, you have pawned Tamil Nadu and the people of Tamil Nadu to the BJP," said Stalin.

CM Stalin mentioned Tamil Nadu is the first in the country in terms of growth rate with 9.69 percent. The CM added that people from other states are talking proudly about Tamil Nadu. "Palaniswami does not know all this. All he knows is betrayal. He betrayed the party given to you and its workers and formed an alliance," he said and added that Palaniswami had pawned the Rights of Tamil people.