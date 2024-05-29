ED To Interrogate YouTuber Elvish Yadav In Snake Venom Case

Lucknow: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will interrogate YouTuber and former Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav in connection with the snake venom case.

The agency is likely to question him regarding alleged supply of snake venom at rave parties. ED has completed examining the statement of Gaurav Gupta, who had complained against Yadav at Gautam Buddha Nagar. This apart, the agency has also questioned Yadav's associates Ishwar and Vinay Yadav.

The agency had interrogated Gaurav Gupta, an official of Maneka Gandhi led People for Animals, at the ED headquarters in New Delhi. In 2023, Gaurav Gupta had lodged an FIR in Noida accusing Yadav of supplying snake venom at rave parties.

Noida Police filed a chargesheet, consisting of 1200 pages and statements of 24 witnesses. Yadav was arrested on March 17 following a sting operation conducted by the organisation. However, he was later granted bail.

ED took over the investigations from Noida Police and registered a case against Yadav under the Money Laundering Act last April. It collected additional information from police as per which, Yadav and his associates used to supply snake venom at rave parties held in big hotels, resorts and clubs.

Now, ED is likely to question the management of the hotels, clubs and resorts where the parties were held. Also, Yadav may be interrogated about the luxury cars he own and his bank transactions.