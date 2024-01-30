ED to Grill Former Mayor Kishori Pednekar, Sanjay Raut's Brother in Covid Scams

Mumbai: Both Former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's brother Sandeep Raut are set to be interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Tuesday.

Pednekar, who reached ED office, will be questioned in connection with investigations in regard to a scam involving purchase of body bags during the Covid-19 pandemic. She was earlier summoned on January 25 but failed to appear before ED on that date and sought another day. Accordingly, the ED asked her to appear today.

This is the second time that Pednekar is appearing before ED. She had first appeared for questioning in November 2023. At that time, she had denied her involvement in the case.

The ED has alleged that a company sold body bags for Covid victims worth Rs 2,000 in the market but sold it to the Central Procurement Department for Rs 6,800. The then mayor of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Pednekar had signed the contract.

This apart, Raut has also been summoned in connection with financial irregularities worth Rs 1 crore in distribution of khichdi to migrant workers during the pandemic. Raut is likely to appear at the ED office for questioning today.

"I have nothing to do with the scam. The truth will come out in the investigations. I believe in destiny and will cooperate in the investigations. I have never pressurised anyone. I have already submitted the documents that were asked from me to ED," the former mayor said.

Raut had earlier been questioned by the Financial Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police in connection with the alleged khichdi scam. He had then said that he was not involved in the scam and did not commit any crime. After being interrogated at Mumbai Police Commissionerate, Raut has come under ED's scanner.