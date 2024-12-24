ETV Bharat / state

ED Takes Possession Of Flat In Case Against Dawood's Brother Iqbal Kaskar

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate has taken possession of a flat worth Rs 55 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane, held in the name of an alleged associate of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar, as part of a money laundering probe.

Sources in the federal probe agency said Tuesday that the residential dwelling in Neopolis Building located in Thane West was attached as part of a provisional order issued under the PMLA in 2022 against its owner Mumtaz Ezaz Shaikh.

The adjudicating authority of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) had approved this provisional attachment order paving the way for the ED to take its possession. The procedure for taking possession of the flat was completed recently, the sources said.

The ED had earlier alleged in a statement that this flat was extorted by Kaskar and others from a Thane-based real estate developer Suresh Devichand Mehta.