ED summons superstar MP Dev in cattle smuggling case, asked to appear on Feb 21

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actor-turned-politician Dipak Adhikari, popularly known as Dev, in connection with money laundering investigations in regard to the cattle smuggling case. Dev has been asked to appear for questioning at ED's office in Delhi on February 21.

The development comes days after the TMC MP from Ghatal resigned from three state-run bodies in his constituency namely Ghatal Super Speciality Hospital Patient Welfare Committee, Birsingha Unnayan Parishad and the governing committee of the Ghatal Rabindra Centenary College. After which, chief minister Mamata Banerjee spoke to him while senior leaders said that the actor remains in the party fold and will do whatever the leaderships instructs.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had told newspersons that the ongoing ED investigation against Dev has not yet been completed. Notably, ED's summon comes a few days after Adhikari's statement.

According to ED sources, a summon was issued to Dev on Wednesday. Sources said that Dev has responded to ED saying he would face the investigators in Delhi as directed.

TMC heavyweight Anubrata Mondal was arrested by the CBI in the cattle smuggling case in August 2022. Thereafter, CBI had summoned Dev for questioning at its office in the Nizam Palace in Kolkata. Later, Dev told newspersons that he is not involved in any kind of corruption.

According to ED sources, Dev has been summoned as a witness in the ongoing money laundering probe linked to the cattle smuggling case and his statement may also be recorded.