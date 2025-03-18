Rabri Devi, Daughter Misa Bharti Reach ED Office For Questioning In Land-For-Jobs Case

Patna: RJD leader Rabri Devi and daughter Misa Bharti reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Tuesday to record their statements in connection with the land-for-jobs money laundering case.

Earlier, ED issued summons to former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, wife Rabri Devi and son Tej Pratap Yadav for questioning in the case, official sources said on Tuesday.

While Lalu has been asked to depose before the federal agency on Wednesday, Rabri Devi and Tej Pratap have been asked to appear on today. While Lalu's wife and daughter Misa Bharti reached ED's zonal office in Patna this morning, it has been learnt that Tej has been called to the ED office at 2 pm. Their statements are to be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), sources said

Lalu has already been questioned in connection with this case but some new evidence has been found so, he will be questioned again, sources said. Leader of opposition and Lalu's younger son Tejashwi Yadav also recorded his statement before the ED in this case last year.

The investigations are in connection with allegations that Lalu, during his tenure as the railway minister in the UPA-1 government at the Centre, indulged in corruption for the appointment of group D substitutes in Indian Railways during 2004-2009. Lalu had allegedly asked candidates to transfer land as bribe in return for jobs in the railways. On May 18, 2022, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a case against Lalu and his kin.

In August last year, the ED had filed a 1000-page supplementary chargesheet in the land-for-jobs case against Lalu's family members before a Delhi court. Along with Rabri Devi, their daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav were named as accused apart from others. Lalu's family members, who were made accused in this case, are currently on bail.

According to ED, Lalu's family members received land parcels from the family of candidates, who were selected as group D substitutes in Indian Railways, for nominal amounts. "Hridyanand Chaudhary, another accused named in the chargesheet, is a former employee in the gaushala of Rabri Devi who had acquired property from one of the candidates and later transferred the same to Hema Yadav," the ED has said.

Firms like A K Infosystems Private Limited and A B Exports Pvt. Ltd. were "shell" companies which received proceeds of crime for Prasad's family members, the agency said, adding that immovable properties were acquired in the name of the said companies by "front men". Later, the ED claimed, shares were transferred to Prasad's family members for nominal amounts. (With PTI inputs)