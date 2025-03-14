ETV Bharat / state

ED Summons Former Kerala Minister K Radhakrishnan In Bank Fraud Case

Radhakrishnan was serving as the Thrissur district secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPM) at the time of the alleged irregularities at the bank.

File image of K Radhakrishnan (X/@Kradhakrishnan_)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 14, 2025, 8:08 AM IST

Kochi: In a major development in the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank fraud case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday issued a notice to former Kerala Minister K Radhakrishnan asking him to appear at their Kochi office on Monday.

Radhakrishnan, an MP from Alathur constituency currently in New Delhi for the ongoing Parliament session, confirmed receiving the notice. The move comes as the ED is preparing to file its final chargesheet in the case, official sources said.

Radhakrishnan was serving as the Thrissur district secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPM) at the time of the alleged irregularities at the bank. Earlier, the ED had questioned CPM district secretary M M Varghese and former minister A C Moideen in connection with the case.

As the investigation continues, the ED has indicated that other prominent individuals may be included in the list of the accused. According to the central agency, the CPM facilitated the widespread sanctioning of Benami loans and loans without proper guarantees at Karuvannur Bank. Additionally, the ED has assured that the money stolen from the bank will be returned to the complainants.

ED officials also clarified that the process of returning the seized funds has already begun. It has also informed the court that there is no objection to returning the money of 5 complainants who already approached the PML court. Approximately Rs 128 crore of seized funds are to be returned to the complainants through the bank.

