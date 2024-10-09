ETV Bharat / state

ED Summons Ex-IAS Officer In Monument Scam Case On Oct 16

Lucknow: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned retired IAS and former Noida Authority CEO Mohinder Singh for questioning on October 16 in a memorial scam case worth Rs 1400 crore.

Apart from Mohinder Singh, notices have been served to former MD of State Construction Corporation CP Singh, ex-mining director Rambodh Maurya and Marble Engravers director Aditya Agarwal. According to ED sources, Maurya has been summoned on October 18, CP Singh on October 17 and Agarwal on October 15. All have been called at the agency's zonal office in Lucknow.

It was learnt that when monuments were constructed in Noida and Lucknow, Mohinder Singh was posted as principal secretary, housing during BSP government between 2007 and 2012. Prices of stones used in the construction were determined by a committee headed by him.

The other members of the committee were the then PWD principal secretary Ravindra Singh, chief engineer Tribhuvan Ram, MD of Nirman Nigam CP Singh and joint director of mining department Suhail Ahmed Farooqui. Rambodh Maurya was the director of geology and mining department at that time.