Loading...

ED Seizes 58 Immovable Properties of UP Man, Associates in PMLA Probe

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 2, 2024, 12:17 PM IST

ED Seizes 58 Immovable Properties of up Man, Associates in PMLA Probe

Immovable properties amounting to more than Rs 27 crore of a man from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, his wife, two close associates and his partnership firm were seized by ED in a money laundering case. All the individuals, currently jailed, have been accused in a land fraud of Rs 100 crore.

Lucknow: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized 58 immovable properties worth Rs 27.49 crore of a man from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr and his associates accused of duping several people to the tune of Rs 100 crore through land fraud. All the accused are currently lodged in Bulandshahr Jail.

The action has been taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Sudhir Kumar Goyal, his wife Rakhi, close associates Jay Prakash and Alok Kumar alias Jagga and his partnership company, Sri Sidhivinayak Properties.

The move comes in the wake of FIRs registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police under relevant sections of the IPC in connection with cheating, forgery and fraud. All individuals were arrested under the UP Gangster Act and sent to jail.

Investigations conducted by the ED has revealed that Goyal came up with over 10 illegal colonies where plots were sold at high rates without changing the purpose for which the plots would be used or arranging basic facilities or infrastructure.

According to a statement issued by ED, "Goyal in connivance with a few businessmen and his gang members used various modus operandi to defraud people such as selling the same plot of land to many persons, selling non-existent plots to investors, selling plot on basis of forged and fabricated papers, selling agriculture land by claiming it to be residential land."

Earlier on January 9, ED had conducted a search operation on 12 premises linked to Goyal and his associates. During which, the agency had found documentary and electronic evidences relating to "large-scale organised cheating and fraud". Documents substantiated that the value of most transactions were shown below the fair market value and the cash generated was invested in another illegal colony.

Read more

  1. Cash Recovery, 8.5-Acre Land Parcels: ED Cites Grounds for Arresting Hemant Soren
  2. Arvind Kejriwal to Skip ED Summons for Fifth Time, AAP Alleges 'Vendetta'
  3. ED Interrogates NCP MLA Rohit Pawar in Money Laundering Case, 2nd Time in 10 Days

TAGGED:

EDImmovable PropertiesPMLA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.