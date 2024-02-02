ED Seizes 58 Immovable Properties of up Man, Associates in PMLA Probe

Lucknow: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized 58 immovable properties worth Rs 27.49 crore of a man from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr and his associates accused of duping several people to the tune of Rs 100 crore through land fraud. All the accused are currently lodged in Bulandshahr Jail.

The action has been taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Sudhir Kumar Goyal, his wife Rakhi, close associates Jay Prakash and Alok Kumar alias Jagga and his partnership company, Sri Sidhivinayak Properties.

The move comes in the wake of FIRs registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police under relevant sections of the IPC in connection with cheating, forgery and fraud. All individuals were arrested under the UP Gangster Act and sent to jail.

Investigations conducted by the ED has revealed that Goyal came up with over 10 illegal colonies where plots were sold at high rates without changing the purpose for which the plots would be used or arranging basic facilities or infrastructure.

According to a statement issued by ED, "Goyal in connivance with a few businessmen and his gang members used various modus operandi to defraud people such as selling the same plot of land to many persons, selling non-existent plots to investors, selling plot on basis of forged and fabricated papers, selling agriculture land by claiming it to be residential land."

Earlier on January 9, ED had conducted a search operation on 12 premises linked to Goyal and his associates. During which, the agency had found documentary and electronic evidences relating to "large-scale organised cheating and fraud". Documents substantiated that the value of most transactions were shown below the fair market value and the cash generated was invested in another illegal colony.