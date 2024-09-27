ED Seizes Properties Worth Rs 55 Lakh Of YouTuber Elvish Yadav, Singer Fazilpuria Under PMLA

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized movable and immovable properties worth around Rs 55 lakh of YouTuber Elvish Yadav, accused of supplying snake venom in rave parties, Punjabi singer Rahul Yadav alias Fazilpuria, who used prohibited snakes in music videos and Chandigarh-based Sky Digital Company that produced the videos violating wildlife protection laws.

The ED had questioned Elvish and Fazilpuria at its zonal office in Lucknow a few days ago.

According to a statement issued by the ED, the seized assets included Elvish's plot in Haryana and Fazilpuria's three acres of agricultural land in Bijnor district that he had bought for Rs 50 lakh. Around Rs 3 lakh deposited in the bank accounts of both were seized along with Rs 2 lakh deposited in the bank account of Sky Digital Company. The properties were seized under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, ED statement added.

Cases against Elvish: The YouTuber has two cases filed against him in Noida and Haryana. In the first case, Elvish has been accused of supplying snake venom in rave parties and the second accuses him of using snakes and exotic animals in music videos.

Earlier, ED had registered a case in May after taking cognizance of an FIR and a chargesheet filed by police in Gautam Buddha Nagar in Noida against Elvish and his associates under PMLA.

Who is Elvish Yadav: Elvish Yadav was born on September 14, 1997 in Haryana's Gurugram district. In 2016, Elvish opened his YouTube channel and has over 16 million followers while more than 13 million people are connected on Instagram. Elvish presently runs two channels on YouTube and is known for making funny videos. Elvish gained popularity by his Haryanvi dialect and unique style. He has done BCom from Delhi University and owns many luxury cars.

Who is Rahul Fazilpuria: Rahul Fazilpuria is a resident of Fazilpur Jharsa, a small village in Gurugram, located about 40 km from the Rajasthan border. To make his village famous, he uses its name before his name. Fazilpuria became popular for his song 'Kar Gayi Chull' in Siddharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt's film 'Kapoor and Sons'. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he was fielded by the Jananayak Janata Party (JJP) from Gurugram.

Fazilpuria's connection with Elvish: Fazilpuria shot a song with a snake wrapped around his neck and Elvish's name also came up in this case. Gurugram Police took action on a complaint of People For Animals organisation.