ED Raids Properties Linked To Tamil Nadu Minister, His Kin

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday launched raids across multiple locations in Tamil Nadu, targeting properties linked to state minister for municipal administration KN Nehru and his close family members.

Early this morning, ED officials, accompanied by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, conducted searches at over 10 locations in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Tiruchirappalli. The raids are reportedly part of an investigation into alleged illegal financial transactions and disproportionate accumulation of assets.

In Chennai, raids were carried out in Adyar, Teynampet, CIT Colony, MGR Nagar, and RA Puram. Properties in these locations are reportedly linked to the minister’s son KN Arun, MP from Perambalur, and his brother KN Ravichandran.

Properties associated real estate and power generation firms operating under the banner of “TVH” (True Value Homes) have been brought under scrutiny. Notably, this is not the first time TVH has faced financial investigations. In 2018, the Income Tax Department seized large quantities of unaccounted cash and gold from premises associated with the group.

Simultaneously in Coimbatore, ED officials searched the residence of Nehru’s younger brother, KN Manivannan, in the Masakalipalayam area. Manivannan oversees TVH operations in the region, particularly residential apartment projects along the Coimbatore–Trichy and Avinashi roads.