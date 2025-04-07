ED Raids Properties Linked To Tamil Nadu Minister, His Kin

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday launched raids across multiple locations in Tamil Nadu, targeting properties linked to state minister for municipal administration KN Nehru and his close family members.
Early this morning, ED officials, accompanied by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, conducted searches at over 10 locations in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Tiruchirappalli. The raids are reportedly part of an investigation into alleged illegal financial transactions and disproportionate accumulation of assets.
In Chennai, raids were carried out in Adyar, Teynampet, CIT Colony, MGR Nagar, and RA Puram. Properties in these locations are reportedly linked to the minister’s son KN Arun, MP from Perambalur, and his brother KN Ravichandran.
Properties associated real estate and power generation firms operating under the banner of “TVH” (True Value Homes) have been brought under scrutiny. Notably, this is not the first time TVH has faced financial investigations. In 2018, the Income Tax Department seized large quantities of unaccounted cash and gold from premises associated with the group.
Simultaneously in Coimbatore, ED officials searched the residence of Nehru’s younger brother, KN Manivannan, in the Masakalipalayam area. Manivannan oversees TVH operations in the region, particularly residential apartment projects along the Coimbatore–Trichy and Avinashi roads.
In Tiruchirappalli, ED teams searched minister's residence in Thillai Nagar’s 5th Cross Street, as well as the nearby home of his brother R Ramajeyam in 10th Cross Street. These raids were reportedly based on allegations of unaccounted assets disproportionate to known income sources.
CRPF and Tamil Nadu Police tightened security at all locations, deploying heavily armed personnel to manage crowd and ensure law and order.
In Tiruchirappalli, a gathering of local DMK supporters and elected representatives near Nehru’s residence created a brief stir, prompting further police presence.
According to ED sources, the full details of the operation, including seizures of documents, cash, or gold will be revealed after the investigation concludes. The raids are part of a broader probe into possible financial misconduct involving politically connected individuals and entities in the state.
Read more