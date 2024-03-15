Delhi Liquor Case: ED and IT searches at BRS MLC Kavitha's residence in Hyderabad

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 56 minutes ago

Updated : 19 minutes ago

The Enforcement Directorate searched BRS leader K Kavitha's residence at Jubilee Hills in Telangana's Hyderabad in the alleged Delhi excise liquor policy.

In a jolt to the opposition Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and IT officials held joint searches at the residence of BRS leader K Kavitha in Hyderabad. Kavitha, who is daughter of former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, has been facing allegations in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the IT officials launched joint searches on Friday at BRS leader K Kavitha's residence located at Banjara Hills in Telangana's Hyderabad in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, official sources said. K Kavitha is the daughter of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

A team of 10 officers under the supervision of the Joint Director of ED including IT officials are conducting the joint inspections. In this background, the authorities are not allowing anyone to enter her house. On the other hand, police have made heavy security at Kavitha's residence to prevent any untoward incident.

It may be recalled that the Supreme Court on February 28, 2024, extended till March 13 the protection it had granted to Kavitha from any coercive action in a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

On February 5, the ED had told the Supreme Court that Kavitha was avoiding summons and not appearing before the agency for questioning in the Delhi excise policy matter.

The Delhi liquor case has become a major irritant for the BRS, which lost the 2023 Assembly Election, in which the Congress returned to power in the southern state. BRS supreme KCR has become a target of both the national parties - Congress and BJP - amid reports that the BRS will face a crucial test in the coming Lok Sabha elections in Telangana, which has 17 LS seats.

Read More

  1. Why No Mention Of Women's Quota Bill, BRS MLC Kavitha Asks About Sonia Gandhi's Letter To PM
  2. Kavitha Calls ED Home For Interrogation, Agency Prefers Delhi
Last Updated :19 minutes ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

Punjab: Replica of Statue Of Liberty On House Roof of NRI in Jalandhar

Chamba Handkerchief Worth Rs 1 Lakh, What Is Its Specialty?

Tanveer Khan's adventurous journey of mapping 200 Alpine Lakes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.