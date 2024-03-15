Delhi Liquor Case: ED and IT searches at BRS MLC Kavitha's residence in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the IT officials launched joint searches on Friday at BRS leader K Kavitha's residence located at Banjara Hills in Telangana's Hyderabad in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, official sources said. K Kavitha is the daughter of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

A team of 10 officers under the supervision of the Joint Director of ED including IT officials are conducting the joint inspections. In this background, the authorities are not allowing anyone to enter her house. On the other hand, police have made heavy security at Kavitha's residence to prevent any untoward incident.

It may be recalled that the Supreme Court on February 28, 2024, extended till March 13 the protection it had granted to Kavitha from any coercive action in a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

On February 5, the ED had told the Supreme Court that Kavitha was avoiding summons and not appearing before the agency for questioning in the Delhi excise policy matter.

The Delhi liquor case has become a major irritant for the BRS, which lost the 2023 Assembly Election, in which the Congress returned to power in the southern state. BRS supreme KCR has become a target of both the national parties - Congress and BJP - amid reports that the BRS will face a crucial test in the coming Lok Sabha elections in Telangana, which has 17 LS seats.