ED Searches In Rs 3,500 Crore Andhra Liquor 'Scam' Case'

ED conducted searches across several locations, who allegedly facilitated payment of kickbacks through bogus/inflated invoices.

Representational Image (IANS)
By PTI

Published : September 18, 2025 at 12:56 PM IST

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches in multiple states as part of its money laundering investigation into an alleged Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh, officials said.

At least 20 locations across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Delhi-NCR linked to entities and individuals who allegedly facilitated payment of kickbacks through bogus/inflated invoices were searched. Premises related to some accused persons are also being searched, they said.

Those covered include Arete Institute of Medical Sciences, Shree Jewellers Eximp, N R Udhyog LLP; The India Fruits Pvt. Ltd. (Chennai), Venkateshwara Packaging, Suvarna Durga Bottles, Rao Saheb Boorugu Mahadev Jewellers, Ushodaya Enterprises and Mohan Lal Jewellers (Chennai), as per the officials.

