ED Returns Seized Money To Complainants In Karakkonam Medical College And Karuvannur Bank Scams

Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has returned seized funds to the victims of the Karakkonam CSI Medical College admission fraud case. A total of Rs 80 lakh was handed over to six victims, and the ED announced that similar actions would be taken in about ten other cases.

ED Kochi region Deputy Director Simi S said, "Alongside taking strong action against financial crimes, steps are being taken to return the nonet to the victims before the trial is completed."

The seized money was distributed at the ED's Kochi office, with officials including Deputy Directors Simi S, K Radhakrishnan, Vinod Kumar, and Special Prosecutor M J Santhosh overseeing the event. The ED had uncovered that bribes were accepted for medical admissions at Karakkonam Medical College, violating foreign currency regulations to launder money.

Following the investigation, 11 FIRs were filed, and a chargesheet was submitted. "Of the Rs 95 lakh seized, Rs 80 lakh was returned to victims, with funds for eight more complaints set to be distributed soon," officials said.