ED Raids Multiple Locations in West Bengal in Alleged MGNREGA Scam

Jhargram: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday Feb launched raids at multiple locations in West Bengal in connection with the ongoing probe into the alleged embezzlement in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) funds in the state, sources said. Sources said that among the premises raided, the ED sleuths raided the residence of a former block development officer (BDO) in Salt Lake's IA Block.

Besides, raids were also launched at the house and office of a businessman at Chinsurah in Hooghly district of West Bengal. Raids were also conducted in Jhargram's Bachurdoba at the residence of Jhargram District Minority Cell Officer Subhranshu Mandal on the second floor of Government Housing Block-B Building. Before being appointed as the in charge of Minority Cell, Shubrangshu was appointed as Secretary of Jhargram Zilla Parishad. It is learned that the ED has raided the quarters of Subhranshu Mandal to investigate the two cases of fake caste certificate linked to alleged embezzlement in MGNREGA funds while working in Murshidabad district.

Apart from Jhargram, the ED raids were also launched in Baharampur at the house of a panchayat worker Rathin De's on Bishnupur Road. According to sources, Rathin Dey has been working in Noda Panchayat for a long time as a construction assistant. However, Rathin Dey is currently suspended due to multiple corruption allegations against him.

Sources said that the raids by the Enforcement Directorate are being conducted in connection with the issuance of 25 fake job cards under the centre's Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).