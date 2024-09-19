ED Raids Retd IAS Officer's House In Chandigarh; Recovers Crores In Cash, Gold, Diamond

Chandigarh: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided the residence of retired IAS and former Noida Authority CEO, Mahinder Singh, in connection with a Rs 300 crore housing scam, in Chandigarh.
It is learnt that jewellery and cash worth a few crores along with many incriminating documents were recovered from the spot.
During the last two days, ED raided 11 locations, including Delhi, Meerut and Noida, along with Chandigarh. An attempt was made to search properties of all people associated with the housing project.
In Chandigarh, Mahinder Singh's residence at H.No.47 in Sector 70, Mohali was searched today. According to reports, diamond and gold jewellery, crores of rupees in cash and documents were recovered from the house.
ED had registered a case of money laundering in connection with the Rs 300 crore housing project scam. Sources said ED may summon the retired IAS soon in connection with the probe.
The former bureaucrat's name had earlier surfaced in a memorial scam in Uttar Pradesh and a notice was also sent to him by the vigilance. However, he was abroad at that time.
Till now, ED has raided the houses of Aditya Gupta and Ashish Gupta, both residents of Meerut and diamond jewellery worth crores of rupees was recovered there.
ED officials have not spoken to media persons in this matter.
