ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids Retd IAS Officer's House In Chandigarh; Recovers Crores In Cash, Gold, Diamond

Chandigarh: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided the residence of retired IAS and former Noida Authority CEO, Mahinder Singh, in connection with a Rs 300 crore housing scam, in Chandigarh.

It is learnt that jewellery and cash worth a few crores along with many incriminating documents were recovered from the spot.

During the last two days, ED raided 11 locations, including Delhi, Meerut and Noida, along with Chandigarh. An attempt was made to search properties of all people associated with the housing project.

In Chandigarh, Mahinder Singh's residence at H.No.47 in Sector 70, Mohali was searched today. According to reports, diamond and gold jewellery, crores of rupees in cash and documents were recovered from the house.

ED had registered a case of money laundering in connection with the Rs 300 crore housing project scam. Sources said ED may summon the retired IAS soon in connection with the probe.