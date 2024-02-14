ED Raids Multiple Locations in Rajasthan in 'Money Laundering' Case Linked to Mining Sector

Jaipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday Feb 14 launched raids at various locations in Rajasthan in connection with the probe into an alleged money laundering scam linked to the mining sector in the state, sources said. Sources said that the sleuths of the ED's Delhi and Jaipur teams are conducting raids in Jaipur and Udaipur in connection with the case.

Sources said that the ED teams reached the locations in Vaishali Nagar, Mansarovar and 22 warehouse areas in Jaipur early in the morning today and started searching the respective premises in connection with the probe. The ED sleuths are scanning documents and electronic gadgets. The locations where the raids are being conducted are said to be of a group related to gravel business.

However, no official statement has been issued by the ED in this regard. The ED raids were also conducted even before the assembly elections last year. The investigating agency had conducted raids at different locations on suspicion of illegal money transactions in the Jal Jeevan Mission, Yojana Bhawan and the paper leak case.

The then Congress government had raised questions on the timing of the ED raids and accused the Central Government of misusing investigative agencies. The ED raids in Rajasthan come four days after the central probe agency raided more than a dozen locations in Karnataka on Saturday in connection with the probe into another alleged money-laundering case against Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and some others.

It can be recalled that the ED sleuths had raided the premises of the 34-year-old legislator from Bellary and some other locations in Karnataka and Telangana in connection with the case.