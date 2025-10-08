ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids Prominent Actors, Agents In Kerala Luxury Cars Smuggling Case

ED raided several premises, involving actors Prithviraj, Dulquer Salman and Amit Chakkalackal in Customs case related to alleged luxury vehicles smuggling from Bhutan to India.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : October 8, 2025 at 9:27 AM IST

Kochi: The ED on Wednesday raided premises linked to prominent actors Prithviraj, Dulquer Salman and Amit Chakkalackal and some others across Kerala as part of its investigation into a recent Customs case related to the alleged smuggling of luxury vehicles from Bhutan to India, official sources said.

The searches by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also covered certain vehicle owners, auto workshops, and traders in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kottayam and Coimbatore. A total of 17 premises are being covered, the sources said.

The action is being taken under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in a recent case unearthed by the Customs related to the alleged smuggling of high-end luxury vehicles and unauthorised foreign exchange dealings.

The searches are based on inputs exposing a syndicate engaged in illegal import and registration of luxury cars such as Land Cruiser, Defender, and Maserati through the India-Bhutan/Nepal routes, they said.

Preliminary findings, according to the officials, point to a Coimbatore-based network using forged documents (purporting to be from the Indian Army, the US Embassy, and MEA) and fraudulent RTO registrations in Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and other states. The vehicles were later sold to high-net worth (HNI) individuals, including film personalities, at undervalued prices, they said.

