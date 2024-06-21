ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids Premises Of Land Dealer In Ranchi; Rs 1 Cr Cash, 100 Cartridges Seized

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 11 hours ago

Land dealer Kamlesh Kumar is accused of amassing wealth through fraudulent land deals. The ED team has seized Rs one crore cash and 100 cartridges from two locations linked to Kumar that were raided today.

ED Raids Premises Of Land Dealer In Ranchi; Rs 1 Cr Cash, 100 Cartridges Seized
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday resumed action in the land scam case, raiding two locations linked to land dealer Kamlesh Kumar in Ranchi.

Raids were launched at Kumar's premises in Kanke Road and Cheshire Home this morning during which, 100 cartridges and Rs one crore cash were recovered. Kumar has allegedly amassed a huge wealth through fraudulent land deals in the last 10 years.

Many of the accused arrested in the land scam had informed the ED about Kumar regarding the Kanke river side land. Investigations have revealed that Kumar used to work as a photographer in a local newspaper of Ranchi earlier. Gradually he got involved in the land business and started having stakes in many disputed lands. He was earlier arrested by Ranchi Police and sent to jail.

The ED has already arrested several people in connection with the land scam including former Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who has denied the allegations and filed a petition for bail in court. The others arrested in the case are former Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan and employee of revenue department Bhanu Pratap.

Antu Tirkey, an arrested accused in the land scam case had confessed to the ED that he was involved in the scam and earned a huge amount of money by selling land through fake documents. Tirkey had also revealed names of many people involved in the case, sources said.

Read more:

ED Raids 10 Premises Linked To Varanasi Oil Businessman In Bank Loan Fraud Case

TAGGED:

HEMANT SORENED RAIDS PREMISES OF LAND DEALEREDLAND SCAM CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.