ED Raids Premises Of Land Dealer In Ranchi; Rs 1 Cr Cash, 100 Cartridges Seized

Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday resumed action in the land scam case, raiding two locations linked to land dealer Kamlesh Kumar in Ranchi.

Raids were launched at Kumar's premises in Kanke Road and Cheshire Home this morning during which, 100 cartridges and Rs one crore cash were recovered. Kumar has allegedly amassed a huge wealth through fraudulent land deals in the last 10 years.

Many of the accused arrested in the land scam had informed the ED about Kumar regarding the Kanke river side land. Investigations have revealed that Kumar used to work as a photographer in a local newspaper of Ranchi earlier. Gradually he got involved in the land business and started having stakes in many disputed lands. He was earlier arrested by Ranchi Police and sent to jail.

The ED has already arrested several people in connection with the land scam including former Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who has denied the allegations and filed a petition for bail in court. The others arrested in the case are former Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan and employee of revenue department Bhanu Pratap.

Antu Tirkey, an arrested accused in the land scam case had confessed to the ED that he was involved in the scam and earned a huge amount of money by selling land through fake documents. Tirkey had also revealed names of many people involved in the case, sources said.

