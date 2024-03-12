ED Raids Premises Linked to Jharkhand Cong MLA Amba Prasad, Associates in Money Laundering Case

Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted search operations at several premises linked with Congress MLA Amba Prasad and others in connection with a money laundering probe, official sources said.

Prasad, who represents the Barkagaon Assembly seat in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district, is the daughter of former minister Yogendra Saw and her mother is also a former legislator.

The ED probe is underway under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on the basis of FIRs registered in alleged land and transfer-posting scams, alleged sand mining, extortion and other crimes, sources said.

The central agency raided the MLA's official residence and some other premises in Ranchi and other areas including Hazaribagh and Dhurwa of people associated with Prasad. Searches were conducted at around 18 premises across the state.

According to sources a money laundering complaint was registered against the MLA at ED's Ranchi zonal office last year. The agency had sought information from Jharkhand Police about the FIRs lodged against Prasad. It had also inquired whether any predicative offence was filed against the MLA.

In response to the ED's inquiry, Jharkhand Police sent a list of cases lodged against Prasad. The ED raids are likely to be held in this regard, sources added.