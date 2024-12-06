ED Raids Premises Linked To Jailed IAS Officer Sanjeev Hans, Unaccounted Cash Seized

Jaipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided at least 13 locations in five cities including New Delhi, Gurugam, Kolkata, Jaipur and Nagpur on Tuesday in connection with the money laundering case involving Bihar cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Sanjeev Hans and others.
During the searches, shares worth Rs. 60 crore, unexplained foreign currency worth Rs 16 lakh, and cash worth Rs 23 lakh were seized. Evidence regarding the concealment of huge cash earned from real estate deals has also been found, ED said, adding that further investigation is under progress.
The operation was carried out by the probe agency’s Patna zonal office at the premises linked to Hans, his close associates and other accused in the case.
The probe alleged revealed that Hans has generated proceeds of crime by indulging in corrupt practices while holding various prime postings in the Bihar government and also during his Central deputations, ED said in a statement.
Former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Gulab Yadav and other associates have also allegedly helped Hans in laundering the ill-gotten money generated from corrupt practices.
Both Hans and Yadav were arrested by the ED in a money laundering case on October 18. Hans was arrested from Bihar’s capital Patna while Yadav was arrested from Delhi.
