Loading...

ED Raids Premises linked to India Cements in Chennai Over Alleged FEMA Violation

author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 1, 2024, 12:34 PM IST

Updated : Feb 4, 2024, 9:58 PM IST

Enforcement Directorate Raids Premises linked to India Cements in Chennai Over Alleged FEMA Violation.

A search was carried out at two India Cement premises by the Enforcement Directorate under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has conducted searches at the offices of leading Chennai-based cement manufacturer-- India Cements Ltd.-- as part of a foreign exchange violation investigation, official sources said on Thursday.

The searches were launched on Wednesday at two office premises of the company in Chennai and one in Delhi, under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the sources said. The company said in a regulatory filing that it was cooperating with the federal probe agency.

"Certain officials of Enforcement Directorate visited our corporate office in Chennai during 31.01.2024 and 01.02.2024 and conducted a search to find out if any irregularities concerning FEMA."

"We have provided/undertaken to provide all the clarification/documents sought by them. We do not anticipate any material impact on the company with regard to the aforesaid investigation," India Cements said.

According to the sources, the probe pertains to the affairs of Indian Cements' associate company India Cements Capital Ltd (ICCL), and the transfer of funds abroad worth about Rs 550 crore, they said.

The role of some alleged dubious agents and directors is under the probe scanner of the ED, they said. ICCL deals in foreign exchange, money transfer, travel insurance, and remittances.

Founded in 1946, India Cements said on its website that "while retaining cement over the years as its mainstay, India Cements has ventured into related fields like shipping, captive power and coal mining."

Read More

  1. 'Rs 200 crore bank loan fraud': ED raids in J-K, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh
  2. ED questions Tejashwi for over eight hours in 'land-for-jobs' scam
Last Updated :Feb 4, 2024, 9:58 PM IST

TAGGED:

enforecement directorateFEMA violationIndia Cement

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.