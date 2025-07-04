ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids Wedding Ceremony Of Mahadev Betting App Case Accused In Jaipur

Saurabh Ahuja got hint of the ED team's presence and escaped from the wedding venue along with his bride and family.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided the wedding ceremony of businessman Saurabh Ahuja at a hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
Saurabh Ahuja's residence in Bhilai (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 4, 2025 at 3:52 PM IST

1 Min Read

Raipur/Bhilai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided the wedding ceremony of businessman Saurabh Ahuja at a hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Saurabh is an accused in the Mahadev online betting app money laundering case. Saurabh along with his bride and other family members fled to his residence at Vaishali Nagar in Bhilai in the middle of the ceremony as a team of ED raided Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur. While ED has sent a summons to Saurabh's family, his elder brother has been called for questioning to the agency's office in Raipur.

ED suspects that Saurabh had planned to meet and network with some important people on the pretext of marriage. At present, the agency is engaged in searching for Saurabh.

It is alleged that Saurabh got hint of the presence of the ED team at the hotel where he was getting married and left the mandap with his bride and family members.

In April this year, the Enforcement Directorate had searched the premises of online travel booking portal EaseMyTrip's co-founder Nishant Pitti as part of fresh multi-state raids in the Mahadev online betting app linked money laundering case, officials said. The raids covered 55 locations, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Indore, Jaipur, Chennai and Sambalpur in Odisha, the sources said. The latest searches are a result of some fresh evidence gathered in the case, they said.

Also Read

Mahadev App Case: ED Searches Easemytrip Co-Founder Nishant Pitti In Fresh Raids

Mahadev App Promoter Chandrakar May Be Extradited to India Soon

Raipur/Bhilai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided the wedding ceremony of businessman Saurabh Ahuja at a hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Saurabh is an accused in the Mahadev online betting app money laundering case. Saurabh along with his bride and other family members fled to his residence at Vaishali Nagar in Bhilai in the middle of the ceremony as a team of ED raided Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur. While ED has sent a summons to Saurabh's family, his elder brother has been called for questioning to the agency's office in Raipur.

ED suspects that Saurabh had planned to meet and network with some important people on the pretext of marriage. At present, the agency is engaged in searching for Saurabh.

It is alleged that Saurabh got hint of the presence of the ED team at the hotel where he was getting married and left the mandap with his bride and family members.

In April this year, the Enforcement Directorate had searched the premises of online travel booking portal EaseMyTrip's co-founder Nishant Pitti as part of fresh multi-state raids in the Mahadev online betting app linked money laundering case, officials said. The raids covered 55 locations, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Indore, Jaipur, Chennai and Sambalpur in Odisha, the sources said. The latest searches are a result of some fresh evidence gathered in the case, they said.

Also Read

Mahadev App Case: ED Searches Easemytrip Co-Founder Nishant Pitti In Fresh Raids

Mahadev App Promoter Chandrakar May Be Extradited to India Soon

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ONLINE BETTING APP CASEMAHADEV APP BETTING CASESAURABH AHUJAED

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Anil Menon, Set To Launch To Space Station In June 2026

Is Miyazaki Mango Just A Hype : Malihabad Farmers Say 'Lakhon Wala Aam' Only For Selfies, Not For Sale In India

Dikhow Bridge: Assam's Forgotten British-Era Lifeline Echoes With Neglect

Development Diplomacy: India's Projects Signal Reset In Maldives Relations Under Muizzu

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.