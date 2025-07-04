ED Raids Wedding Ceremony Of Mahadev Betting App Case Accused In Jaipur

Raipur/Bhilai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided the wedding ceremony of businessman Saurabh Ahuja at a hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Saurabh is an accused in the Mahadev online betting app money laundering case. Saurabh along with his bride and other family members fled to his residence at Vaishali Nagar in Bhilai in the middle of the ceremony as a team of ED raided Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur. While ED has sent a summons to Saurabh's family, his elder brother has been called for questioning to the agency's office in Raipur.

ED suspects that Saurabh had planned to meet and network with some important people on the pretext of marriage. At present, the agency is engaged in searching for Saurabh.

It is alleged that Saurabh got hint of the presence of the ED team at the hotel where he was getting married and left the mandap with his bride and family members.

In April this year, the Enforcement Directorate had searched the premises of online travel booking portal EaseMyTrip's co-founder Nishant Pitti as part of fresh multi-state raids in the Mahadev online betting app linked money laundering case, officials said. The raids covered 55 locations, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Indore, Jaipur, Chennai and Sambalpur in Odisha, the sources said. The latest searches are a result of some fresh evidence gathered in the case, they said.