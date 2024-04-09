Drugs Money Laundering Case: ED Raids Multiple Locations including Ex-DMK Functionary Jaffer Sadiq

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 9, 2024, 8:35 AM IST

Updated : Apr 9, 2024, 11:27 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided multiple locations in Tamil Nadu as part of a drugs-linked money laundering probe against former DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq and others.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided multiple locations in Tamil Nadu as part of a drugs-linked money laundering probe against former DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq and others.

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out raids in multiple cities in Tamil Nadu as part of a drugs trafficking-linked money laundering investigation against former DMK functionary and Tamil film producer Jaffer Sadiq and others, officials said.

As many as 25 premises in the state capital Chennai, Madurai and Tiruchirappalli are being searched by ED officials, accompanied by an escort of central paramilitary forces, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said. The premises of Sadiq, who is also a producer of Tamil films, film director Ameer and some others are being covered, they said.

Sadiq, 36, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last month for his alleged involvement in the smuggling of about 3,500 kg of pseudoephedrine with a street value of more than Rs 2,000 crore. The ED took cognisance of this NCB case and some other FIRs to file the money laundering case against Sadiq and others.

The NCB has said that Sadiq's links with Tamil and Hindi film financers, some "high-profile" people and some instances of "political funding" were under its scanner. Sadiq was expelled by the ruling DMK in February after his name and purported links to the drugs network were mentioned by the NCB.

Last Updated :Apr 9, 2024, 11:27 AM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.